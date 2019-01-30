Two injured in air force accident

Israeli Air Force transport plane undergoing maintenance work begins moving - with workers still operating on plane.

Two Israeli ground crew workers were injured at an air force base Wednesday morning, when a plane they were working on suddenly began to accelerate on the tarmac.

According to a statement by an IDF spokesperson, the incident occurred Wednesday morning at an Israel Air Force (IAF) base in southern Israel.

The accident took place while workers from Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) were performing routine maintenance work on an IAF C-130HI transport plane, an Israeli upgrade of the standard Hercules C-130.

While the IAI employees were working on the C-130HI, the plane suddenly began to move forward on the tarmac, driving over 100 yards and cutting into a nearby lane before the plane’s advance was halted.

Two IAI workers were injured during the accident, and were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Both of the workers are said to be in light condition.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident.