Report: Female terrorist killed during attack east of Jerusalem

Female terrorist shot and killed while attempting to stab IDF soldiers at checkpoint between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim.

A terrorist attack was foiled Wednesday morning east of Jerusalem, near the Adumim Interchange just west of Maale Adumim.

At just after 10 a.m., the Jerusalem district police said that they had received reports of a stabbing attempt at the al-Zaim checkpoint on Route 1, between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim.

According to initial reports, a female terrorist attempted to stab security officers at the checkpoint Wednesday morning.

When soldiers spotted the female terrorist charging them with a knife in her hand, they opened fire, neutralizing her.

The terrorist was later declared dead.

No injuries have been reported among the Israeli security personnel in the area.

The main road between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem has been closed to traffic following the attack, Rescuers Without Borders said.

Jerusalem district police chief Yoram Halevy arrived at the scene of the attempted stabbing attack Wednesday morning for an incident assessment.