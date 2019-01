Arab youth caught with bomb at Samaria security crossing 17-year-old youth arrested at Gilboa crossing after suspicious object identified in his bag during security inspection. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Police Spokesperson bomb (illustrative) On Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old Palestinian Arab arrived at the Gilboa pedestrian crossing in Samaria.



When the youth was asked to transfer his bag for a security check, the security examiner identified an object suspected of being a bomb.



The security guards at the crossing seized the suspect and arrested him for interrogation.



The crossing was evacuated of people and a police sapper was summoned to the scene.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top