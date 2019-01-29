Palestinian Authority government resigns

Palestinian Authority premier Rami Hamdallah and his cabinet have resigned, Palestinian Authority media outlets reported Tuesday.

Hamdallah submitted a letter to PA chief Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday, announcing the nullification of the current PA cabinet, and his own resignation as premier, WAFA reported.

According to a statement released by the PA cabinet, Hamdallah “expressed his appreciation and the appreciation to his cabinet members for the confidence and support of the President and the Palestinian leadership for the government during the period of its work.”

The 60-year-old premier said he hoped to see a new ruling coalition formed “as soon as possible” and would succeed in achieving “national reconciliation” with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Hamdallah gave no indication, however, that the new government would include either Hamas or other rival terrorist groups, like Islamic Jihad, from the outset.

A senior Fatah member, Azzan al-Ahmad, said that the next government in Ramallah would work to isolate Hamas, Haaretz reported.

Hamdallah has served as premier since 2013, and is a member of the ruling Fatah faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization.