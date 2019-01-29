Unusual warning to IDF fighters in Judea and Samaria

Brig. Gen. Eran Niv, commander of the IDF’s Judea and Samaria Division, sent a letter to commanders and fighters in the region, warning that soldiers who would use force against Palestinian Arabs would be punished.

In his letter, Niv notes three incidents in which IDF soldiers used force that he claimed was unnecessary. He clarifies that from now on the use of force will be done under three conditions: for the purpose of the mission, in a way that distinguishes between those who pose a threat and those who pose no threat.

"We will stand firm against our subordinates and make it clear that these actions are immoral and illegal. We will not accept them," Niv wrote to the commanders in the letter, which was published by journalist Roi Sharon on Kan 11 News on Monday evening.

He added that "whoever does not undertake to act professionally under a security mission and in accordance with the spirit of the IDF - his place will not be with us."

"We will not accept immoral acts by soldiers," concluded the commander of the Judea and Samaria Division.