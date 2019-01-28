'Time's up for Temporary Force in Hevron'

Ministers and residents react with satisfaction to decision not to extend mandate of TIPH organization in Hevron.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan responded this evening to the Prime Minister's decision not to renew the mandate of the Temporary International Presence in in Hevron (TIPH).

"I congratulate the Prime Minister on his decision to stop the activities of the TIPH force that interferes with IDF soldiers and the police, creates friction with the settlers, cooperates with extremist organizations, and promotes delegitimization of Israel.

"I recently turned to the Prime Minister with a request to expel the hostile observer force based on a police report prepared at my request that proved the force of observers is harming the police work in the city. I have no doubt the report was a significant component of the Prime Minister's considerations," Erdan said.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said "there won't be another international force in the City of the Patriarchs. The daily lives of the residents in the City of the Patriarchs will not be harmed by unilateral actions by the organization."

The Jewish Community in Hevron also issued a statement after the decision was made. "The Jewish community in Hevron thanks the Prime Minister for a Zionist, responsible, respectful, and needed decision. Together we proved it possible to bring to an end injustice and foolishness of many years and to allow more reasonable life in the City of our Forefathers."

The Yesha Council said "the TIPH force worked tirelessly against the Israeli residents of Hevron and physically harmed them and their property. It's important news for the State of Israel that this organization that has been active against the State of Israel for many years will no longer be part of the landscape in the region.

"We thank the ministers and members of the Knesset who took part in the move and the Prime Minister for not extending the mandate."

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who represents Elad Fass whose car tires were punctured by TIPH operatives connected between the decision and the upcoming elections.

"It's good that there are elections, because otherwise Netanyahu would continue to sleep quietly. The non-renewal of the mandate for the TIPH observers is a needed and appropriate step, but it's regrettable that it's only being done for the sake of election considerations. Let's hope in the run-up to the elections, the Prime Minister will also remember to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar, strike Hamas, and deal with agricultural terror. If elections were held every two days, the State of Israel would get a right-wing prime minister," Ben-Gvir said.