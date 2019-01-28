Roseanne: 'Arabs are from Arabia, Jews are from Judea'

Actress Roseanne Barr speaks about her visit to Samaria, the Jewish people's origins in the Land of Israel.

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr gave an interview about her visit to Samaria last Friday.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan took Barr on a tour of the region.

"What is Judea and Samaria?" Dagan asked his guest. "Judea is Jewish. This is our historical area from the Bible."

Barr said that "for the Jewish people, the Bible is not just a book of old stories. It's who we are. And those stories are current to us. They're about today, they're about us."

"To put it in real plain everyday language, Arabs are from Arabia and Jews are from Judea," she added. "This place is are roots, our homeland, our heart. This is where we came from, and this is where we return and build and create and have visions of a better world for all people, not just for the Jewish people, but for the entire world."

She further expressed her hope that "sometime in the near future the Jewish people will be able to pray their holiest prayers at all of our holiest sites in the Middle East. I pray for that."