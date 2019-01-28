Yesha Jewish Population Stats Report to be released soon

The 2018 raw data has already been processed and the report is currently in the stage of production, to be released at the end of January.

Every January, for the last nine years, former Member of Knesset Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz has published the Judea and Samaria Jewish Population Statistics Report, based on the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior. The report reveals tremendous population growth over the last decade, currently totaling almost half a million Jewish residents in the region.

The 2018 raw data has already been processed into a complete population breakdown by town (127 in total) and regional bloc (11 in total), and includes comparisons for each town from previous years. The report is currently in the stage of production, to be released at the end of January.

The report shows a 20.56% increase of Jews living in Judea and Samaria in the last 5 years, or an actual growth of 76,614 people.

