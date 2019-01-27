Venezuelan opposition leader thanks Netanyahu

Juan Guaido thanks PM Netanyahu for recognizing him as Venezuela’s interim president on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for recognizing him as Venezuela’s interim president.

“74 years ago, the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated and today, just as our country is also fighting for its freedom, we thank the recognition and support of the Prime Minister of Israel Binyamin Netanyahu,” tweeted Guaido.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu said that “Israel joins the United States, Canada, most of the countries of Latin America, and countries in Europe in recognizing the new leadership in Venezuela.”

Guaido, a member of the center-left Popular Will party and a federal deputy representing Venezuela’s Vargas State declared himself interim president on Wednesday, the latest escalation in an ongoing dispute over last May’s presidential election.

After incumbent president Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner, his two challengers refused to concede charging the government of fixing the results to ensure Maduro an additional term.

The contested election led to widespread refusal to recognize Maduro’s inauguration on January 10.

US President Donald Trump recognized Guaido as the legitimate president of Venezuela last week.

In response, Maduro announced he was breaking his country’s diplomatic relations with the United States and ordered the US Embassy personnel to leave Venezuela within 72 hours.

On Saturday, Maduro backtracked on the order and permitted the American diplomats to remain in Venezuela for an additional 30 days.