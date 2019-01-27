One injured in Israeli Arab soccer riot

Fans of Israeli Arab Sahknin soccer team throw chairs, bottles, and even benches onto field following loss to Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Fans of the Sakhnin soccer team rioted following their loss to Maccabi Petah Tikva on Sunday evening.

The 1 to 0 loss lowered Sahknin to the second division in the league.

When the final whistle was blown, a large skirmish broke out in the Sakhnin fans' stands. Many objects, including chairs, spark plugs, poles and flags, were thrown onto the field. Several fans were filmed uprooting benches and throwing them onto the field

Both the players and their managers were not injured when they left the field in a barrage of curses and abuse.

One fan was injured during the violence and evacuated to the hospital.

Over the past few weeks Sakhnin fans have been linked to several violent events, from the lynching of Beitar fans to the breaking of the bus window of the Maccabi Haifa team to the league season to another riot following their defeat by Hapoel Haifa.