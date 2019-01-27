'Police have spilled Yehuda's blood a second time'

The family of Yehuda Biadga, the young man who was shot to death a week ago by a police officer, convened a press conference at noon today after concluding the seven-day shiva mourning period at the end of the week.

Family attorney Tzachi Lasri said the family demanded all police officers involved in the incident be suspended from office until the investigation's conclusion.

"The family waited for the end of the shiva, and unfortunately we hear the Israeli police shed Yehuda's blood again," Attorney Lasri said. "We want to present findings and we'll work to obtain the testimonies as soon as possible."

Biadga's brother-in-law claimed that Yehuda was shot while posing no mortal danger to anyone, and after walking around the street for a long time with a knife in his hand, and none of the passersby turned to the police.

"I was in Rishon Letzion and when I got to Bat Yam he'd been walking around for 52 minutes with the knife not bothering anyone. No one called the police. What did the policeman do? What did he see? A black Ethiopian man with a knife. He didn't think twice and put two bullets into him. He didn't work according to the rules. If we'd have known that's how it is, we wouldn't call the police," the brother-in-law said.

So far the policeman who shot Biadga has not yet been questioned under warning. The Police Investigations Department continues to collect findings and investigative, and will then decide whether to summon him for questioning under caution.