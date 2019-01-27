Watch: Roseanne Barr visits Jerusalem's Old City

The actress Roseanne Barr on Sunday morning visited the Wittenberg House in the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem, run by Ateret Cohanim.

Roseanne is being hosted by Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev.

Roseanne asked to visit the special house, also known as the Ariel Sharon House, because of the fact that the national writer Mark Twain stayed there in 1867 during his travels in the "Holy Land" which he famously documented in his book "The Innocents Abroad."

Barr is being accompanied by "America's rabbi" Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the founder of the World Values ​​Network, which is financing the visit.





