IDF kills Arab rock thrower near Ofra

One dead and two injured when IDF opens fire on rock-throwers next to major Judea and Samaria thoroughfare.

IDF troops killed an Arab rock-thrower and injured another two on Friday at the Arab town of Silwad, near Ofra.

The injured received medical treatment at the scene by the IDF and were taken into custody. The three had been hurling rocks at cars driving on Route 60, a major Judea and Samaria thoroughfare.

On Saturday, a security team from the nearby village of Adei Ad shot and killed 38-year-old Hamdi Taleb Na’asan amid clashes with a group of Jewish hikers. The IDF said it is probing the incident.

Adei Ad said in a statement that the security team was forced to use live ammunition in self-defense after violent Arab mob set upon a group of Israelis near the village and stabbed one.

"The forces are attacked with severe violence they responded with live gunfire after feeling that their lives were in danger," said an Adei Ad spokesperson. Adei Adi views the repeated attacks by residents of the Arab villages in the area with severity and calls on the security forces to respond harshly and punish all of the terror villages."