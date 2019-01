Aliyah: Coming home to to the land of the impossible Israel is the place where the impossible happens in a possible way. Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Noam Moscowitz French Olim at Ben Gurion Airpot Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses Israel as the Land where the impossible occurs that identifies Israel truly as the Land of miracles that is NORMAL for Israel much to the joy of new olim (immigrants).

