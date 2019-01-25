President Trump dreams of an 'easy solution' in the Middle East

Jay Shapiro thinks that a real estate deal will not solve our problems.

Donald Trump has made his fortune in real estate deals. The Israel-Palestinian issue has nothing to do with land - it is about the existence of the Jewish, says Jay Shapiro.

