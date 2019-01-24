'Western imams who praise Islamic Caliphate are terrorists'

Egyptian-Canadian writer: 'The main plan of Islamists is to destroy Western civilization - they've said it themselves.'

Egyptian-Canadian writer Said Shoaib said imams in the West embrace colonialist Islam and deceive Westerners by talking about the “greatness of the Islamic caliphate,” the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.

During an interview with German-Egyptian political scientist and author Hamed Abdel-Samad which was uploaded to Abdel-Samad's Youtube account last week, Shoaib said such words constitute a form of terrorism that might become armed terrorism should the opportunity present itself, and the West has failed to realize this.

Shoaib explained this form of Islamism is being taught in mosques and in Islamic schools throughout the West, and the natural course of such education is terrorism.

Hamed Abdel-Samad added that the same Muslims who show enmity to other religions in their home countries come to the West and criticize Christians, Jews, the West, and secularism while demanding that nobody criticizes Islam.

He also called the Canadian government naïve, criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “romantic” fantasy that everybody should “hold hands and hug and kiss one another.” Abdel-Samad said Trudeau doesn’t know what is really being taught in Canadian mosques; Shohaib added that Western politicians don’t know anything about Islam.

Shohaib said “a lot of blood will be shed here in the West”, and if Western politicians fail to stop the terrorist “wave” in the West, ordinary citizens will become more inclined to elect increasingly “extreme” leaders. He added: “The main plan of the Islamists is to destroy Western civilization. They have said it themselves!”