Consul General walks out of New York gala over Israel slandering

Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel in New York, on Wednesday night participated in the annual gala of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design in New York, in the presence of many dignitaries.

As part of his participation in the gala, the Consul spoke about the academy and its contribution and congratulated those present. After Dayan’s speech, the President of the Academy, Prof. Adi Schwartz, took the stage. At first he spoke about the academy’s development plans, but then Schwartz suddenly moved to political issues.

"Freedom of expression in Israel - like in the US - is under attack and Bezalel is at the forefront of the struggle to protect democracy," he said.

The Consul General called out to him, "This is not true," but the President continued his remarks on the same subject. As he went on, the Consul General chose to leave the hall demonstratively.

After leaving, Dayan said, "I have no patience - and I am using a diplomatic expression - for those who slander the State of Israel abroad in order to find favor and raise money. I was not prepared to give this credence by my presence."