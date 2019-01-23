'Jews are once again unsafe on the streets of Europe'

Jewish Agency chairman at EP: 'As it pertains to anti-Semitism, this is one of the darkest eras for European Jewry in recent times.'

At an event today at the European Parliament in Brussels, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog stated, “We can no longer ignore the fact that Jews are once again unsafe in the streets of Europe.” Addressing the European Jewish Congress and leaders from across Europe, Chairman Herzog spoke of the alarming rise in anti-Semitism throughout Europe and noted that, “As it pertains to anti-Semitism, this is one of the darkest eras for European Jewry in recent times.”

As a measure in combating anti-Semitism in Europe, Herzog also called on all EU states to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism, as they were requested by the Council of the EU. Eighteen EU states have yet to adopt this definition. Herzog noted that this matter should not be subject to political debate.

He continued: “In this very place…which was created as a fortress against the horrors of the past, I’d like to state loud and clear: Anti-Semitism in Europe is now a raging crisis. Again. And it must be stopped. As it pertains to anti-Semitism, we are facing among the darkest periods of Jewish history in Europe, in recent times. There are far too many examples to cite. While we respect the efforts of the governments to combat anti-Semitism, we see the urgency of this matter reflected in recent surveys and in actions taken on both extremes of the political spectrum…who are employing anti-Semitism as a political vehicle. This must be stopped. “

He stated that anti-Semitism in Europe is not limited by economic, religious nor geographic boundaries, going on to remark that: “When 90% of European Jews say anti-Semitism has increased in their home country, we understand we are dealing with a plague.”

Chairman Herzog stated: “I’m proud to be here today as a soldier of the Jewish people, as Chairman of The Jewish Agency…to honor the memory of the six million Jews murdered in the Shoah. I'm also here as the son of an officer in the British Army…who came from Eretz Israel to fight the Nazis…and made his way to Bergen-Belsen where was utterly shocked to find the starving remnants of his people...”

Chairman Herzog called on Europe to unite in a renewed fight against anti-Semitism, saying the lessons of the Holocaust must be taught from generation to generation. “This is the highest tribute we can give those whose memory we gather to honor today. May their memory be a blessing.”