Watch: Special police forces capture Barkan terrorist

Footage revealed for first time shows counter-terror unit's operation in Shechem to locate terrorist who carried out attack at Barkan.

Under Shin Bet direction and in conjunction with IDF forces, the Israel Police's special weapons and tactics fighters conducted last month an operation to locate the terrorists Ashraf Na'alwa and Salah Barghouti.

On the night of December 12, 2018, the soldiers identified the terrorist Salah Barghouti, who carried out the attack in Ofra. During the attempt to arrest Barghouti in Ramallah, he tried to run over the soldiers who returned fire at him and he was severely wounded and later pronounced dead.

Minutes after the complex operation, the police, Shin Bet, and IDF were preparing for further activity that night (13.12.18), this time in the Askar refugee camp in Shechem. An operation was carried out to arrest Ashraf Na'alwa, who carried out the severe attack in Barkan in which Kim Lavengrond-Yehezkel and Ziv Hajbi were murdered.

Special police forces capture Barkan terrorist

In video revealed today for the first time, special Yamam police units are seen in the Askar refugee camp in Shechem, in the building where the terrorist was hiding.

The soldiers who came to the building carried out extensive searches to locate the house where they suspected the terrorist was found. The soldiers broke into the house and sent the dog Rambo for searches during which Rambo was shot several times. The fighters raided the house, located the terrorist with whom they engaged in a gunfight, and he was killed by police fire while armed with his weapon.

Rambo was treated and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in the unit.

The new video is from an observation post watching the building where the terrorist hid and a helmet camera on one of the fighters.