Left and Reform push to fire Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu

Reform movement leader Gilad Kariv attacked Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu after the Rabbi's meeting with students of the Pri Ha'aretz yeshiva in Rechelim and attacking the detention of the boy suspected of involvement in the death of Aisha al-Rabi.

"Rabbi Eliyahu should have been dismissed from his public office a decade ago," Kariv said, "because he's a racist, and because of the serial violation of all the rules required of a public office holder. Instead, he enjoys de facto immunity from Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who refuses to take disciplinary action against him.

"Her recent announcement to the Supreme Court that she'll make do with another clarification conversation with him encourages him to continue his campaign of incitement and provides tailwind to violent and dangerous elements. It's a disgrace to the State of Israel that a person like Rabbi Eliyahu serves as a city rabbi and as a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council and it's shame to the Justice Minister who in her embarrassing silence gives a tailwind to a person like him," added the Reform Movement Director.

MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) sent a letter to the Attorney General demanding that Rabbi Eliyahu be fired immediately and put on trial for incitement.

"Enough! It's time to finally do the right thing and fire Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the Rabbi of Tzfat. For Rabbi Eliyahu, it's commonplace to incite against Arabs, women, the gay community; against the legal system and who not," wrote Frej.

Flash 90 Frej

"But if there was one more red line that state employee Shmuel Eliyahu could cross, he crossed it when he encouraged suspects in the murder. As a civil servant, he expressed support for terrorists. Terrorism. 'What happened? What are you accused of? You threw a stone,' Eliyahu said, adding that he'd told the suspects in the murder of Aisha al-Rabi. A public figure who receives his salary from Israeli citizens, encouraging suspects in the murder. A moral low in a country that could have prevented it, but preferred to ignore all warning bells."

Frej appropriated Talmudic terminology and shouted: "Shmuel Eliyahu is an habitual offender ["Shor mued"] - an habitual racist. An habitual inciter and now also an habitual terror-supporter. Shmuel Eliyahu cannot serve another minute in a public position, and it's proper that like anyone who supports and encourages terrorism, he will be put on trial for his actions.

"I ask you to act as soon as possible. For too long the State has been dragging its feet in dealing with Inciter Rabbi Eliyahu. The time has come for action," the Muslim Meretz Knesset Member wrote in his letter to the Attorney General.