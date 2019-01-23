Will Arafat's Jerusalem property be used to pay terror victims?

The Jerusalem District Court has placed a temporary lien on a plot of land in Jerusalem owned by the late Yasser Arafat.

The court issued the order after a lawsuit was filed against the Palestinian Authority and Yasser Arafat’s estate.

The lawsuit was filed by Shurat Hadin – Israel Law Center on behalf of eight families of victims killed by Palestinian Arab terrorists.

Shurat Hadin is seeking damages from the Palestinian Authority and the Arafat estate for the deaths of the eight terror victims killed during Arafat’s tenure as PA chief.

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat Hadin, told the court that if they win the lawsuit, it will be difficult to collect the compensation from the Arafat estate, and as a result she requested to place a lien on the property so that the victims can collect damages.

The land in question is mainly situated in the Mount of Olives Cemetery; overlooking the Old City of Jerusalem.

“Yasser Arafat was the grandfather of modern terrorism, responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children. This move is one step closer towards justice for the victims and their families. We will not allow a situation in which the Arafat estate can own land in the heart of Jerusalem, while avoiding paying damages to his victims” Said Nistana Darshan Leitner, President of Shurat Hadin – The Israel Law Center.