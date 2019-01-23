Kerry blasts Trump: He should resign

Former Secretary of State blasts Trump at World Economic Forum, says he doesn't take anything seriously and should resign.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday issued a scathing attack on President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kerry said that if he could speak to Trump directly, he would tell him to "resign", according to CNN.

Asked by CNBC's Tania Bryer what he would convey to Trump, Kerry replied, "I can't play that ... because he doesn't take any of this seriously. He doesn't have an ability to have that kind of conversation."

Pressed on what his message to the President would be, Kerry responded, "Resign."

The former Secretary of State also criticized Trump for what he called "his insane decision" to pull out of the Paris climate accord in June 2017, for which "people will die."

"I wish there was a lawsuit capacity that could hold people liable for such an insane decision as he has made, which is going to cost lives," charged Kerry, who warned, "People will die because of the President's decision, and billions of dollars of damage will be done to property."

Kerry also accused Trump of lying about the consequences of pulling out of the accord, saying, "I'm disappointed when a president of the United States lies, and that was a lie -- there's no burden. Paris did not place outside burdens levied by any other country on any other country."

This is not the first time that Kerry has criticized Trump. Most of his recent attacks of the president involved Trump’s decision last year to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which Kerry orchestrated while Secretary of State.

In November of 2017, Kerry warned Congress that it would be "extraordinarily dangerous" for it to reject the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He subsequently warned that Trump risked driving Iran towards nuclear proliferation if he cancels the deal.

Several months ago, Kerry ripped Trump in an interview on CBS for deciding to leave the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, claiming the president “doesn't know what he's talking about”.

Trump has fired back at Kerry, particularly over his meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an effort to save the agreement, saying the meetings were illegal.

Kerry has justified his meetings with Iranian officials, arguing that every former secretary of state continues to meet with foreign leaders.