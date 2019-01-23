Egypt TV debate: Polygamy as solution to Egypt’s spinster crisis

Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports on a debate about polygamy that aired on December 23, 2018, on Al-Rahma TV (Egypt), where pro-polygamy activist Saber Ghanem said Egypt has a “ticking time bomb” of 11 million women who are past the age of marriage.

He explained that everyone, including these women, have natural needs and urges that need to be satisfied, and that some men have particularly powerful sexual urges, and he argued that polygamy addresses this problem.

He also said that while the first wife is most important, a man can marry another wife if his first wife falls ill.

Islam Amer, the Head of the Marriage Officials Union, said that polygamy is the solution to Egypt’s "spinster crisis."