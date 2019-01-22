Official IDF site for recruits asks mother's country of birth; among possibilities are: State of Judea and Samaria and State of Israel.

Young people who are candidates for security service living in Judea and Samaria were surprised to learn that the IDF treats Judea and Samaria as a country unto itself.

On the official website of the Metav unit that accompanies recruits, candidates are asked to fill out an online form before their arrival at the recruitment office.

The young people are asked to state their mother's country of birth, and there are two possibilities: Israel and Judea and Samaria.

"It's so absurd that on an official website operated by the IDF, the distinction between the State of Israel and the State of Judea and Samaria is made, and the regions appear as two separate countries," said D. to Arutz Sheva, who wishes to enlist in a combat unit.

The IDF Spokesman responded: "We apologize for this mishap; the matter will be examined and treated as soon as possible."