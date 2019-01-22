Soldier wounded by gunfire from Gaza

Terrorists break through security fence, sabotage IDF equipment before returning to Gaza and shooting a soldier.

An IDF soldier was lightly wounded when terrorists from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip opened fire at his unit Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before the shooting, terrorists broke through the security fence, sabotaged military equipment, and returned to the Gaza Strip. The IDF responded by firing tank shells at the Hamas position.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "An IDF tank attacked an observation post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization after an IDF officer was lightly injured in a disturbance in the southern Gaza Strip, which included the throwing of stones at IDF forces. The circumstances of the injury are under investigation."

The soldier was shot in the upper body and evacuated by ambulance to the hospital.

The IDF later released an additional statement: "Following the earlier investigation, a preliminary investigation revealed that during a riot involving stone throwing, a terrorist opened fire at IDF soldiers, one of whom was lightly injured and was evacuated to the hospital."

"In addition, five suspects approached the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. Two of the suspects crossed into Israel and returned immediately to the Gaza Strip."