

Watch: Stone-throwers caught red-handed IDF soldiers arrest 5 Arabs who rioted and threw stones at civilians and soldiers in Tel Tekoa, south of Jerusalem. Kobi Finkler,

IDF Spokesperson Caught red-handed IDF soldiers arrested five Arabs who rioted and threw stones at civilians and soldiers in Tel Tekoa, Gush Etzion. The incident and arrests took place last weekend.



Captain Omer Ayalon, a company commander in Battalion 636, said that "the battalion carries out many activities in the area in order to gather information and arrest rioters by various means. We will continue to operate in the Tekoa area and continue to ensure quiet and security for the residents."



The IDF stated that the fighters "are investing great efforts in this area in order to eradicate terror incidents and will continue to act as much as necessary in order to allow the residents of the region full security."

