Tags:i24NEWS
Israel adds cancer treatment to healthcare system
Israel developed new CAR-T cancer treatment and now it's adding it to its list of treatments in its healthcare system.
Care
iStock
More Arutz Sheva videos:
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelIsrael adds cancer treatment to healthcare system
Israel adds cancer treatment to healthcare system
Israel developed new CAR-T cancer treatment and now it's adding it to its list of treatments in its healthcare system.
Care
iStock
Tags:i24NEWS
More Arutz Sheva videos:
top