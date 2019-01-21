MK Glick to be compensated for removal from Temple Mount

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled that the police violated MK Yehudah Glick's rights when they removed him from the Temple Mount.

In Judge Karen Miller's ruling, the court criticized the Israel Police and stated that it did not fulfill its obligation to provide an explanation for the conduct against Glick. "The lack of sufficient explanation raises concerns about the arbitrariness of the police toward the Plaintiff," the judge said.

The decision also criticized the conduct of the then commander of the David region, Brig.-Gen. Avi Biton, who was responsible for the violation of Glick's rights. Biton was recently appointed police commander of the Sharon region.

The lawsuit dealt with seven cases in which Glick was not allowed to ascend the Temple Mount, after the Israel Police promised the High Court of Justice that it would allow him to ascend to the holy site and that it would remove him only after providing him the right to be heard during a hearing.

The court ruled that in five cases Glick proved that the Israel Police was negligent in preventing him from ascending the Mount and causing him harm.

Brig. Gen. Biton had claimed that Glick caused provocations on the Temple Mount, but the court rejected this argument, noting that "it is surprising how at least some of the events claimed by the defendant were not documented."

The judge noted that the police documented the entry of Yehuda Glick into the site on two daily lists "in a specific and exceptional manner to the prosecutor." Therefore, the court concluded that in the cases in which Glick ascended the Temple Mount, he was photographed by a police photographer.

"The police and Brigadier General Biton could not point to a single photographed incident that supports their general claim on provocations," the judge ruled.

She added that because of the fact that since the events there has been a significant change in the conduct of the police on the Temple Mount, and because of Glick's current role as a member of the Knesset where he "can influence the policy and conduct of the Temple Mount in the framework of public and political conduct," the court ordered the police to pay Glick NIS 7,500 in compensation as well as NIS 6,000 to cover his attorney's fees.