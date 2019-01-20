Netanyahu hints at daytime strike against Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted that Israel carried out a daytime airstrike against Syria, hours after a response from Syria that triggered the Iron Dome Missile defense system.

“We have a permanent policy: To strike at the Iranian entrenchment in Syria and hurt whoever tries to hurt us. This policy does not change whether I am in Israel or on an historic visit to Chad. This policy is permanent,” Netanyahu said in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, on Sunday as he was about to board and airplane back to Israel.

Syrian state media reported Sunday that Syrian military air defenses thwarted an Israeli airstrike of some 10 missiles fired the Damascus International Airport. Israel targeted the airport less than two weeks ago, striking an Iranian weapons way station.

Israel has been more direct in recent weeks about acknowledging airstrikes on Syria. Outgoing Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot told the New York Times earlier this month that Israel launched thousands of attacks on Syria during his four years in the position.

Following the attempted airstrike on Syria, Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired from Syria toward the Northern Golan Heights.

The rockets were ground-to-ground missiles and not anti-aircraft missiles, meaning they were fired at Israel on purpose, according to Haaretz.