Shas spiritual leader hospitalized

Top rabbi of Shas party and successor to Rabbi Ovadia Yosef hospitalized after fall.

Rabbi Shalom Cohen, the 87-year-old chief of the rabbinical council for the Sephardic Shas party, was admitted to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem Sunday after he complained of severe pains in his leg after he fell.

The rabbi was escorted to the hospital by Shas party chairman Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who remained in Hadassah hospital as Rabbi Cohen was examined and treated.

“Rabbi and yeshiva dean Shalom Cohen went to the hospital today after he complained of pains in his leg following a fall.”

“In accordance with the advice given by doctors during consultations with Minister Deri, it was decided that the rabbi will remain in the hospital overnight for a series of examinations.”