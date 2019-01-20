Gaza Fatah splinter group performs simulated IDF kidnapping

Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports on an Alkofiya TV (Gaza) reporter's visit to the Nidal Al-'Amoudi Battalion of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades for the 54th anniversary of Fatah's founding. The Nidal Al-‘Amoudi Battalion is a Gaza-based Fatah splinter group that claims to be the true followers of Yasser Arafat’s legacy.

At the group's Yasser Arafat Base, the reporter interviewed the battalion's spokesman, Abu Muhammad, who said that the Al-Aqsa Brigades will persist on Yasser Arafat's path of "liberating Palestine and eliminating Israel".

Abu Muhammad also said that "the worst is yet to come" because the Al-Aqsa Brigades have new units that will be revealed "at the right time." In addition, Abu Muhammad said that Yasser Arafat himself had ordered the Second Intifada.

The broadcast then showed a live-fire military exercise by the battalion that included the simulated kidnapping of an Israeli soldier. The video aired with Hebrew subtitles.

The broadcast aired on Alkofiya TV (Gaza) on January 1, 2019.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash 90 Fatah rally in Gaza