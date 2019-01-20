Kinneret continues to rise

Next wave of rain not yet in sight but despite this, Sea of Galilee continued to rise during weekend.

The level of the Kinneret has risen from Friday morning until this morning by 4.5 centimeters (1.77 inches), according to Water Authority data.

The level stands this morning at 213.77 meters below sea level. Since the beginning of the rainy season the level has risen by 88 cm, and is now 77 cm below the lower red line. The entire Kinneret is missing another 4.97 meters.

The Hermon site is open today for visitors and skiers.

The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy with medium and high clouds. Temperatures will be normal for the season. In the morning, the northern mountains will experience strong easterly winds. At night it will be partly cloudy.

Tomorrow the weather will be partly cloudy to clear, with no significant change in temperatures. Tuesday will be clear to partly cloudy with a slight drop in temperatures especially in the mountains.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with high altitude clouds and slightly increased temperatures.