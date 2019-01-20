IDF: Terrorist's home to be razed

Asem Amar Barghouti of Ofra Junction attack where baby was murdered and Asaf Junction where two IDF soldiers were murdered put on notice.

Today the family of terrorist Asem Amar Barghouti was notified of the IDF's intent to demolish the terrorist's residence.

Barghouti, along with his brother, committed the shooting attack at Ofra Junction on December 9th, 2018, where a baby was murdered and seven additional civilians were wounded.

In addition, Barghouti committed the shooting attack at the Asaf Junction on December 13th, 2018, where two IDF soldiers, Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef and and Sergeant Yosef Cohen were killed and an additional IDF soldier and a civilian were wounded.

The family of the terrorist was given the option to challenge the decision until January 23th, 2019.