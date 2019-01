Hundreds of people with disabilities are killed by their caregivers every year. Why we are rarely exposed to those tragic stories?

Jay Ruderman is joined by David Perry, a senior academic advisor to the Department of History at the University of Minnesota and disability-rights reporter, to discuss the facts and the concerning lack of media exposure on this issue.