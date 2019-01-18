How much reassurance and protection is being offered to Jews whose past has so often been written in blood?

Is rising anti-Semitism a symptom of a liberal democratic order that is starting to crumble?

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who is the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, says that terrorist attacks on Jews in Europe and “attacks on religious practice” show that “anti-Semitism is back in vogue.”

There is plenty of disturbing data pointing to a significant rise in overt anti-Semitism in Europe and the United States. What are the reasons and how should the Jewish community respond?

A survey of European Jews by the EU's Fundamental Rights Agency, published in December, found that 40 percent were considering leaving their home countries because they no longer felt safe, with the EU warning that anti-Semitism had become "disturbingly normalized".