Barkat: No room for Palestinian state

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat pledges to block establishment of Palestinian state, will push for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat (Likud) responded Thursday to reports that the Middle East peace plan being drawn up by the Trump administration will included the establishment of a Palestinian state spanning most of Judea and Samaria, with its capital in part of eastern Jerusalem.

During a tour of the Samaria Regional Council on Thursday, Barkat said he was opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the area.

“There is no room for another state besides the State of Israel between the Jordan and the sea. The idea of a two-state solution has totally collapsed.”

Barkat also pledged to push for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

“With a deep sense of the justice of our path, and our rights to this land, now that I am taking on a national leadership role, I promise to fight with all my strength for the extension of Israeli sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria already in the next [Knesset] term. And I will work to strengthen the wave of construction and economic development [in Judea and Samaria], because this is our country.”

While Channel 13 reported that the Trump administration's peace plan included the establishment of a Palestinian state over some 90% of Judea and Samaria, with parts of east Jerusalem as its capital, the US has denied the claims.

“While I respect Barak Ravid, his report on Israel’s Channel 13 is not accurate. Speculation about the content of the plan is not helpful. Very few people on the planet know what is in it… for now...,” tweeted special White House envoy Jason Greenblatt.

(Barkat's comments in Hebrew below:)