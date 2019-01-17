Indictment against soldier filmed hitting Arab teen in Hevron

IDF soldier charged with assault over incident in November 2017 which was filmed by far-left B'Tselem organization.

An IDF soldier has been charged with assault for striking an Arab teen in the city of Hevron in Judea.

On Thursday, chief army prosecutor Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek okayed the indictment against a Givati Brigade soldier who was filmed striking a 16-year-old Palestinian Arab during a confrontation in Hevron, Hadashot 13 reported.

The footage of the incident was recorded by the far-left organization B’Tselem in November 2017.

Following the release of the footage, army investigators opened a probe into the incident.