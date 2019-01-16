Thousands at World Bnei Akiva gala event

International Conference of World Bnei Akiva celebrates movement's 90th anniversary.

Hezki Baruch,

Opening of World Bnei Akiva Conference
Opening of World Bnei Akiva Conference
Hezki Baruch

About 1,000 representatives from dozens of communities from all over the world participated on Wednesday in the International Conference of World Bnei Akiva at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem.

Minister of Education and Diaspora Naftali Bennett, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Avraham Duvdevani and World Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Roy Abecassis spoke at the event, which included a performance by singer Ishay Ribo.

This year, the conference marked the 90th anniversary of the World Bnei Akiva movement.

Tags:World Bnei Akiva

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top