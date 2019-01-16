Thousands at World Bnei Akiva gala event

About 1,000 representatives from dozens of communities from all over the world participated on Wednesday in the International Conference of World Bnei Akiva at Binyanei Hauma in Jerusalem.

Minister of Education and Diaspora Naftali Bennett, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Avraham Duvdevani and World Bnei Akiva Secretary-General Roy Abecassis spoke at the event, which included a performance by singer Ishay Ribo.

This year, the conference marked the 90th anniversary of the World Bnei Akiva movement.