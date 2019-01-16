Jewish pol slammed for saying Rep Tlaib might ‘blow up' Congress

A Jewish politician in South Florida suggested that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian Arab-American, might “blow up Capitol Hill.”

Anabelle Lima-Taub, a Hallandale Beach commissioner since 2016, also called Tlaib a “Hamas-loving anti-Semite” in a Facebook post.

The post, which also included a link to an on-line petition to remove Tlaib from office, was removed on Monday after being posted for nearly a week. But it drew outrage in local and national media.

Lima-Taub wrote in the post: “A Hamas-loving anti-Semite has NO place in government! She is a danger and [I] would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

The American Jewish Committee was critical of her remarks.

“We have serious disagreements with @RashidaTlaib, but this hateful rhetoric directed towards her is disgusting,” AJC tweeted. “We call on the Broward County Commission to take appropriate action against the commissioner in question.”

Lima-Taub was born in Haifa, Israel and grew up in New York, according to the Hallandale Beach government website.

She told the NBC Miami affiliate that she stands by her post.

“I urge anyone that was offended by it, especially some of the self-righteous colleagues that I have, to research and Google BDS, Google Hamas, Google Hezbollah, look up CAIR and look up Rashida Tlaib’s affiliations with these groups,” Lima-Taub said.

Her fellow commissioners condemned the post but did not call to discipline the junior commissioner.

Hallandale Commissioner Michele Lazarow, who is Jewish, called the statement a “black eye for Hallandale Beach,” and called for an apology. Lazarow said she also has “major issues” with some of Tlaib’s political views but that “those issues are resolved through elections and debate, not by promoting a racist stereotype that all Muslims are terrorists,” she said in a statement.