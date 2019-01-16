Who is the IDF's new commander?

ILTV speaks with Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Amos Yadlin, former IDF Intelligence Chief, Director of INSS, about Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

ILTV,

Aviv Kochavi
Aviv Kochavi
Kobi Richter/TPS

Tags:Aviv Kochavi, ILTV

More Arutz Sheva videos:


top