London mosque secretly agrees to host Holocaust exhibition

Undisclosed London mosque agrees to host Holocaust exhibition that was cancelled by another mosque amid protests by Muslims.

An undisclosed London mosque has agreed to host an exhibition on the Holocaust that another Muslim house of worship cancelled amid protests by members of that faith, activists said.

The new venue is being kept under wraps for fear of a repeat of the campaign that led to the Golders Green mosque scrapping their event earlier this month, Fiyaz Mughal of the interfaith group Faith Matters told The Jewish News of London in an article published Friday.

The Golders Green mosque cancelled – without giving a reason – the exhibition titled “Love they Neighbor” about Albanians who rescued Jews during the Holocaust. The cancellation followed a journalist’s calls on a Muslim community news web site to protest over the fact that the exhibition was created by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum.

“Thankfully, the exhibition on Muslims who saved Jews is being held in Redbridge,” Mughal said. “There is some fantastic work being done” in that borough of London, he added.

Separately, the Board of Deputies of British Jews said it would host next month the exhibition at a meeting in the presence of the Albanian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Qirjako Qirko.