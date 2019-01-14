Massachusetts fliers accuse Jews of spreading 'degeneracy'

Anti-Semitic fliers in Newton, Massachusetts show devil-horned Jewish caricature, accuses Jews of pushing 'pornography and degeneracy'.

Anti-Semitic fliers were found distributed across the city of Newton, Massachusetts.

The fliers, which reference the Daily Stormer Book Club, include a caricature of a man with horns, a long nose and a beard, and read “Why do Jews push pornography and degeneracy on our children,” according to images of the fliers published by local news outlets.

According to the ADL, the Daily Stormer Book Club chapters, or SBCs, are “small crews of young white men who follow and support Andrew Anglin and his neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer.”

One Jewish resident found a flier posted inside a book swap box, WHDH reported. Newton police called the placement of the fliers random.

The police said it is the first such incident in the city in a decade.

Different anti-Semitic fliers referencing the Daily Stormer Book Club were found in several states across the United States in October 2018, at the time of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.