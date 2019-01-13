Police search for killer in Jerusalem following double murder

Couple found slain in their Jerusalem apartment. Police searching for killer, and say all possible motives being investigated.

A couple was found murdered in their Jerusalem apartment Sunday in an apartment double homicide.

Police in the capital are searching for the killer after the remains of a man and a woman, both in their seventies, were found inside an apartment in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood Sunday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the two victims were murdered, but gave few other details, saying that “all directions” were being investigated in the case.

Emergency search and rescue teams were called to open the couple’s apartment, after relatives concerned about their safety called police to visit the apartment.

Relatives of the couple say they were unable to reach them by phone since last Thursday, and called police Sunday to investigate.

When no one answered the door, police called a search and rescue team from the local fire department to force open the door.

Medical teams were then called in to examine the bodies, which showed signs of violence.

The two victims were declared dead at the scene by MDA medics.

“This is a murder scene,” said deputy police chief Shimmy Marziano. “There are two elderly people at the scene of the crime, and we know they were murdered. The Jerusalem district police are using everything at their disposal to catch the killers. All directions are being examined.”