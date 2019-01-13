Israeli Arab nurse plotted to assassinate MK Oren Hazan

Police arrest male nurse they say planned series of terror attacks, including assassination of Likud MK.

A male nurse from the Israeli Arab city of Nazareth in northern Israel was arrested recently, authorities revealed Sunday, for plotting to assassinate a Knesset Member.

According to Israel Police, the suspect plotted a number of terror attacks across Israel, including the murder of Likud MK Oren Hazan.

Security around the MK has been beefed up in response to the plot, with the MK’s home also placed under security watch.

After police censors cleared the story for publication, Hazan accused the Palestinian Authority and Hamas terror organization of inciting against him personally.

“The assassination plot which was revealed today is the result of the ongoing incitement by Hamas and the terrorist Palestinian Authority, which have for years hoped for my death.”

“I don’t take these threats lightly, but if that’s the price that I must pay for the war that I declared in the Knesset against terrorists… I am prepared to pay the price. I want to be clear: Nothing will stop me from continuing to protect the Jewish people from all those terrorists who want to harm us.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hazan alluded to the assassination plot, telling Israel Radio “I’m a person whose life [terrorists] are threatening.”

“There is an order barring publication of the case, but I can say that a person has been arrested last month who planned to murder me.”