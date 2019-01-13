Iran: Nasrallah sick? 'Biggest lie of the year'

An adviser to the Iranian speaker of parliament rejected reports that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, was suffering from health problems.

Israeli media cited Lebanese reports over the weekend saying that Nasrallah was hospitalized in Beirut, having suffered a heart attack, while other reports added that he is also fighting cancer.

Nasrallah has not been seen in the media since November, and there has been speculation that his long public absence is tied to the IDF’s launch of “Operation Northern Shield” to neutralize Hezbollah terror tunnels infiltrating Israel. The reports on Nasrallah’s health would seem to provide another explanation for his absence.

According to Kan, however, reports that Nasrallah is sick were soundly rejected by the Special Adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, who called such an assertion “the biggest lie of the year.”

“The recent claims by the Zionists that Nasrallah is sick are the biggest lie of the year,” he wrote.