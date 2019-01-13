Yesterday, Saturday, the IDF, led by the Northern command and the 91st Division, exposed an additional cross-border attack tunnel that had been dug from the village of Ramyeh and crossed from Lebanese territory into Israel. The tunnel will be neutralized in the coming days.

Tunnel route (IDF Spokesperson) (IDF Spokesperson)

Heads of the relevant local authorities and UNIFIL have been notified.



With today's development, the IDF has now exposed all cross-border tunnels dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel. The tunnels will be neutralized in the coming days.



This marks the completion of Operation "Northern Shield", which aims to expose and neutralize attack tunnels which infiltrate into Israeli territory.



The IDF is simultaneously monitoring several locations where Hezbollah is digging underground structures which have yet to cross into Israel.



Operation "Northern Shield" deprived Hezbollah of the unique offensive abilities it had built for years as part of its planned attack on Israeli territory. The operation reflected advanced operational and intelligence technological capabilities and multi-stage detection of underground areas that have developed even more over the past few weeks.



Until the exposure and neutralization phase is completed, the IDF will continue conducting a broad defense effort on the Lebanese border, integrating various means and technologies. The IDF will continue constructing the defensive barrier ("Defensive Obstacle" Project), as well. In addition, IDF troops and the underground detection laboratory will continue operating regularly along the Lebanese border.



The IDF emphasized it is determined to carry out the task of protecting the citizens of Israel and will continue operating in the area and will monitor possible underground activity.



The perseverance and strength of the residents of the Galilee helped achieve the objectives of the operation, the IDF noted, adding that it will continue updating them as necessary.



The IDF also said that it holds the Lebanese government responsible for everything happening in its territory, and warned against entering the tunnels.





