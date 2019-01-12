Rocket explodes in open field near Gaza

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip on Saturday evening and exploded in an open area without causing casualties or damage.

The alarm was activated in seven communities in the regional councils Sha'ar Hanegev and Sdot Negev, and the residents entered protected areas. The IDF Spokesperson's Office confirmed that one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

Sdot Negev regional council leaderTamir Idan said that "before we enter into a period of occasional terror, including shooting rounds, Molotov cocktails and more from Hamas's factory, it is time to stop terror and respond."

"Just like the IDF responded forcefully last week, it should respond after every rocket launch," he added.

On Friday, the IDF had bombed the Gaza Strip after violent riots raged along the border fence throughout the day.

There were three incidents of Gazans breaking through the border fence into Israel. The soldiers stopped them before they could reach the homes of Israeli families who live minutes away.

“The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all violence that emanates from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF Spokesperson stressed.

Since March 30, Gaza Arabs have held weekly riots along the border, dubbed the “March of the Return”.

The violent border riots in the past included Gazans attempting to infiltrate into Israel, as well as using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

In recent weeks, the protests had not been as violent as they had been when they started. However, the violence flared up again on Friday, likely due to the fact that Israel halted the transfer of Qatari money into Gaza, following escalation in the south earlier this week.

On Sunday, Hamas terrorists launched balloon bombs into Israeli territory using a model airplane.