Israel reportedly attacks Syria

Israel reportedly attacked Syria on Friday, the country's Sana news agency reported.

According to Sana, Israeli plans bombed the outskirts of Damascus on Friday evening.

"Around 23:15, an Israeli fighter jet from the Galilee fired several missiles into the Damascus area, and immediately the air defense system took down most of them. One of the warehouses at Damascus International Airport was hit" said the report.

The Syrian Human Rights Organization reported that "the Israeli attack was aimed at Hezbollah arms depots at the Damascus International Airport and in the al-Kissawa area."

Israel has waged a covert air campaign on Syria over the past few years and frequently bombs weapons shipments to Hezbollah.

Over the weekend, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot revealed during an interview with the New York Times that Israel had attacked Iranian forces in Syria "thousands of times"

“We operated under a certain threshold until two-and-a-half years ago,” Eisenkot said. "And then we noticed a significant change in Iran’s strategy. Their vision was to have significant influence in Syria by building a force of up to 100,000 Shiite fighters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq."

"They built intelligence bases and an air force base within each Syrian airbase. And they brought civilians in order to indoctrinate them.”

Eizenkot stressed that Hezbollah had hoped to have hundreds of missiles with precise capabilities in the medium and long range and that he possessed only such minimal capabilities.

"We have full intelligence superiority and we enjoy full air superiority ... We have strong deterrence and we have justification to act ... The force we have faced in the past two years has been determined but not very impressive in its capabilities."