Lebanon to complain to UN about Israel

Lebanon to file a complaint at UN over Israel's construction of wall along the border. Israel says the wall is on its side of the border.

Lebanon said on Friday it would file a complaint at the UN over Israel's construction of a wall along the border between the two countries, The Associated Press reported.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency quoted Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil as calling the Israeli move a violation of the UN Security Council resolution that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The wall is being built on the edge of the Lebanese border village of Kfar Kela.

Israel says the wall is being constructed on its side of the border in coordination with UN peacekeepers.

In December, the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield in order to dismantle terrorist tunnels dug by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Several weeks ago, tunnels found that were dug from Kafr Kela towards the Israeli town of Metula were successfully destroyed by pumping sealing material into them.

Shortly after the IDF operation began, Bassil claimed that Israel’s actions near the border with his country are preparation for a military assault on Lebanon and instructed Lebanon’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Amal Mudallali, to submit a complaint against Israel in this matter.

Later, however, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said that Israel’s operation won’t endanger the calm along the frontier.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)