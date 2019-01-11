Two killed in accident in Haifa

Vehicle overturns and catches fire near the Krayot interchange. Two passengers pronounced dead.

Two people were killed early Friday morning in an accident on Highway 4, near the Krayot interchange in Haifa.

It appears the accident occurred when the vehicle overturned and caught fire. Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the two passengers of the vehicle dead.

On Thursday evening, two people were injured, one of them seriously and the other moderately, in an accident on Route 264 near the Beit Kama junction.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victims to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

On Thursday afternoon, a 25-year-old man was killed after a truck collided with another truck on Highway 40, near the Komemiyut intersection.

A second person who suffered serious injuries in the same accident was evacuated by helicopter to the Soroka Hospital.